Joseph M. Stover
York - Joseph M. Stover, 62, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Lisa A. (Herman) Stover. The couple wed on January 10, 2009.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York.
Born on October 18, 1958 in York, he was a son of Jane (Peterman) Stover and the late Jesse Stover. Joseph worked in the field for the last 40 years, most recently as the owner and operator of First Capital Fibers until his retirement in 2019.
Joseph attended LCBC in York. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and traveling in his RV.
Along with his wife, Lisa, Joseph is survived by his son, Joey Stover, II and his wife, Alli of East York; daughter, Rebecca Kunkle and her husband, John of East York; three stepchildren, Brittany Honaker and her husband, Jack of Wrightsville, Zachary Herman and his wife, Cassandra of East York and Steven Herman, Jr. of Marietta; two granddaughters, Emily Stover and Hannah Stover; step grandson, AJ Herman; sister, Kathy Price and her husband, Tim of Port Richey, FL; and half-brother, Bill Stover and his wife, Carrie? of Mt. Wolf. He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Stover.
