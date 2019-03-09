|
|
Joseph McCormick
New Oxford - Joseph J. McCormick, 87, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Home.
Joseph was born October 9, 1931 in Gilmore City, Iowa, the son of the late John and Emma (Schnittger) McCormick.
Joseph retired from York PB/RR Components in 1990 as a shop foreman. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going to the casinos and his family. A special thank you, to the staff at Hanover Hall Nursing Home, for all their exceptional care given to Joseph over the years.
Joseph is survived by two brothers; Donald McCormick of CA, and Patrick McCormick of MI, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers; Henry McCormick, Leroy McCormick and Leo McCormick, five sisters; Dorothy Wilder, Eileen Conley, and Alice Goff, Delores Borst, and a twin sister Joanne McCormick.
Following cremation, services and burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019