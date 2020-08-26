Joseph N. GeubtnerYork - Joseph Newton Geubtner, 87, of York, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at home on August 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Mann) Geubtner. Joe's life began as the brother to four sisters and ended as a father to four daughters and seven grandchildren.Joe was president of his high school class at York Catholic (YC,) graduating in 1951. He went on to earn a degree in business from Penn State in 1955 and remained close to his fraternity brothers for the past sixty-five years.Joe met his wife of sixty-two years, Suzanne (Simon) Geubtner at St. Mary's Catholic Church and they married in 1958. After a short time in St. Louis, Joe and Suzanne settled in York where they resided ever since.In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and donating his time to York Catholic High School's Athletic Association from the 1960s through the 1990s, serving as president for two terms. Joe was quick to point out that this selfless devotion to the Athletic Association was shared by a team of men who stepped up and saved the sports program during a time when manpower and funding were scarce. Suzanne used to say that she was going to move his clothes into a locker at YC because he spent so much of his time there.A life-long Penn State fan Joe enjoyed tailgating at Penn State football games with family and friends. In later years he would enjoy watching the games on TV.After retiring as president of Simon Photo Corporation in the 90s, he volunteered at Wellspan Dialysis and York Catholic's cafeteria. The YC cafeteria staff always looked forward to Joe's stories about his grandchildren or the good ol' days at YC. In his later years he enjoyed gardening, "Happy Hour" with his friends, and joined Suzanne on numerous trips, including Antartica, the Amazon, and a Riverboat on the Danube and Rhine.Joe is survived by his wife Suzanne, daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Skip Shoemaker of Phoenixville, PA, Beth and Bill Wedekind of Millersville, MD, Lisa and Carl Gehenio of Annville, PA, and Jennifer and Kevin May of York, PA. He is survived by seven wonderful grandchildren, Alex Workman, Emily Shoemaker, Brooke and Ethan Gehenio, and Sebastian, Noah , and Libby May. His grandchildren were blessed with many years with their "Pa."He is survived by his sisters Barbara Trone and Roseanne Kendig, and preceded in death by sisters Connie Bode and Dolores Smith.A viewing will be held at St. Joseph's Church on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9-11:00am. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am with Fr. James Menkhus as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.A celebration of Joe's life will be celebrated in the future, post- COVID.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to York Catholic High School at 601 East Springettsbury Avenue, York, PA 17403 or Penn State University THON at 227D Hetzel Union Building, University Park, PA 16802.