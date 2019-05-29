Services
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
York - Joseph N. Whipp, 54, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was the husband of Rochelle (Sterner) Whipp.

A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion. A private graveside service will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Born on May 10, 1965 in York, he was the son of the late William and Margaret (Gromel) Whipp. Joseph was a driver for UPS freight for the past 11 years.

Mr. Whipp loved traveling to Chincoteague Island, fishing, crabbing, cars, baseball, home repairs and attending his son's baseball games.

Along with his wife, Rochelle, Joseph is survived by his son, Matthew Whipp of York; daughter, Hailey Ellis; brother William Whipp and his wife, Heidi of Felton; sister, Peg McWhirter and husband, Steve of York; various nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Ginger.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019
