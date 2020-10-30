Joseph P. KutschWrightsville -Joseph P. Kutsch, 91, entered into rest Thursday October 29, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Roberta J. (Hollinger) Kutsch.A visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Monday at St. Rose of Lima Church 950 West Market St. The memorial mass will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Dominic Azagbor as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.Mr. Kutsch was born December 11, 1928 in York, a son of the late William H. and Mary E. (Reitinger) Kutsch. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and had been employed at York Mirror and Glass, Thonet Industries, and retired from the Lancaster Post Office. He was a 1948 graduate of York Catholic High School.Joseph is survived by his sons Joseph E. Kutsch and his wife Cindy, and William C. Kutsch and his wife Lisa; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by a daughter Victoria L. Edwards. He was the last-surviving of six children.