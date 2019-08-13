|
|
Joseph Paz, Sr.
York - Joseph Paz, Sr., 96, entered into rest Sunday August 11, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Hebe Diaz Paz.
A visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. John M. Kuchinski as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Paz was born July 31, 1923 in Buffalo, NY, a son of the late Pascual and Ramona Castro Paz. He served in the US Navy Seabees 1943-1946 in the Pacific Theater. He had been employed from1947-1951 as an International Sales Rep. for Neuss-Hesslein residing in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Panama, and Puerto Rico. From 1953-1972 he was Export Sales Manager for American Chain and Cable Corporate Office in New York City. Then from 1972-1986 as Market Manager with American Chain and Cable, Wright Hoist Division, York, PA.
He was a member of Cristo Salvador Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of Parish Council, and the Social Justice Commission of the Harrisburg Diocese. He was a committee chairman for CatholicHarvest Food Pantry, and South George Street Partnership Assn.
He was president of the committee of the Hispanic Housing Council to help bring to York Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of the Housing Council in York.
He sang in a Barbershop Chorus in Montclair, NJ and York White Rose Barbershop. He was a member of St. Mary's Adult Choir, and the Golden Nuggets, where he had served as president and board member.
Joseph is survived by his sons Joseph Paz, Jr., Robert Paz and his significant other Nikki Chase, and Rafael Paz and his wife Christine; granddaughters Cassidy Paz and Hailey Paz. He was preceded in death by two sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019