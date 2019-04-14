|
|
Joseph R. Clement
Fawn Grove - Joseph Robert Clement, 32, passed away in his home in Fawn Grove, PA on April 6, 2019. Born November 16, 1986 in Annapolis, MD, he was the son of Paul F. Clement and Jo Ann Brown Clement and grandson of Joseph M. Brown, all of Fawn Grove, PA.
Joseph is a 2005 graduate of Kennard-Dale High School and a 2008 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Joseph had a variety of jobs, including working at his grandfather's farm and making deliveries to local markets. After graduating, he worked for Enterprise Car Rental, UPS and various Maryland automobile dealerships. He was currently employed by Hereford Collision Center in Hereford, MD. Joseph enjoyed music, especially country music, watching TV series videos with his mother and snacking on popcorn. He also enjoyed time on the river with his friends and watching and attending Ravens games.
Joseph was a member of Centre Presbyterian Church in New Park, PA and as youth participated in seven mission trips where he helped rehabilitate homes for needy families. He often talked about the families he helped on those trips. Joseph also was a former member of the Citizens Volunteer Fire Company of Fawn Grove, PA. He particularly liked volunteering for the "Fawn Grove Olde Tyme Days" and the "Haunted Hollow" events.
Joseph is survived by his uncle, David M. Brown, wife, Laurie and cousin, Cameron Brown and wife Taylor of New Park, PA and cousin, Allison Brown of Baltimore, MD; his uncle, Russell Brown of New Park, PA and cousin, Nathan Brown and wife, Emily and daughter Madeline of York, PA and cousin, Amanda Brown and fiancé, Daniel King of Ledyard, CT; his aunt Nancy Hiatt, husband, Marshall Hiatt of Winston Salem, NC, cousin Susanna Howell, husband Jamie of Winston Salem, NC and cousin Jeff Hiatt, wife Dana and sons Tasi and Van of Portsmouth, VA; and uncle James W. Clement, wife Sandra and cousin, Jarret of Ararat, VA. Joseph had an outgoing personality and was always eager to share a few laughs. Along the way, Joseph made friends everywhere he went.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Centre Presbyterian Church, 83 New Park Rd, New Park, PA 17352
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Centre Church Memorial fund c/o Judy Harrison at the above address. The family would appreciate sharing photos and stories of Joseph on Harkins website (www.harkinsfuneralhome.com) for all his friends and family to share.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019