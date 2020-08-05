Joseph R. Corsa
Joseph Corsa, age 57, passed away on August 1st, 2020 at York Hospital after a lengthening illness.
Mr. Corsa was born May 6 1963 in York. He was the son of the late Lawrence "Larry" Corsa and Linda Heim. He is survived by his sons, Anthony Corsa and Corey Bojarski who is the fiancé of Erika Smith. Joseph is also survived by his 2 grandsons and granddaughter, and his two sisters.
He had two lifelong friends, Lisa Newcomer and William "Billy" Baker.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations can be made to the American Heart Association
.