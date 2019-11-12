|
|
Joseph R. Strobeck
Yoe - Joseph R. Strobeck, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Manor Care - Dallastown, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Diane J. (Ferree) Strobeck to whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage on October 19th.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church, 121 W. Broadway, Red Lion with his Pastor, The Rev. Ron Doverspike officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the Church. Private burial will be in Yoe Union Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born October 17, 1942 in York; a son of the late Joseph A. and Kathryn E. (Smith) Strobeck, he was a 1960 graduate of Dallastown High School and a graduate of Automotive Technology School in Philadelphia. Joe was an automotive technician for 50 years having worked at Stetler Motors and then owning and operating Yoe Service Center. Following his retirement, he co-owned Strobeck's Lawn Care with his son, Dan. Mr. Strobeck was a lifelong member of Yoe Fire Co., and a member of Bethany U.M. Church, Izaak Walton League and York County Garageman's Assoc. He loved spending time with his family, attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events; hunting, fishing and enjoying the beach.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Strobeck is survived by two daughters, Kimberly S. and husband Marc Greenly of Red Lion and Michele L. Pugh of York; a son, Daniel R. and wife Jennifer Strobeck of Fawn Grove; nine grandchildren, Leah, Hannah, Maggie, Robbie, Joey, Emma G., Emma S., Mitchell and Ellie; and a brother, Robert A. and wife Cindy Strobeck of Yoe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany U.M. Church, 121 W. Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Strobeck family wishes to thank all of the staff at Manor Care - Dallastown for their tireless care and compassion.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019