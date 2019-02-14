|
Joseph S. Gary, IV
Joseph S. Gary, IV at age 72 from Stewartstown, PA passed away February 12, 2019. He is survived by wife, Barbara, of 52 years and 2 children: Cheryl (Gary) Jones and husband Lee Jones of Delta, PA; Joseph S. Gary, V and wife Michele Gary of Cape Cod, MA; and 2 grandchildren, Joseph S. Gary, VI (Jay) and Rebekah Lynne Gary.
He worked for Ward Machinery Company in Cockeysville, MD for 38 years. He was a member of the York County Corvette Club for 18 years. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, Corvettes and was a great story teller.
A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held in the spring, date to be determined.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019