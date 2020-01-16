|
|
Joseph Simon Allulis, Jr.
Seven Valleys - Joseph Simon Allulis, Jr, 88, of Seven Valleys passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at York Hospital.
Joseph, Joe to those who knew him, was born on August 19, 1931 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Joseph S. Allulis, Sr. and Mary T. Allulis (Newberger.) He joined the Marine Corps Reserve at the age of eighteen prior to the start of the Korean War. After his service in the military was complete he went on to pursue his Bachelor of Science at the University of Maryland in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to work for the Department of the United States Navy for thirty nine years. He was married to the late Mary E. Allulis (Lochte) for fifty three years and raised four children together.
Joe had a passion for life; he loved building and flying remote controlled airplanes, astronomy, metal detecting, panning for gold, good food, and especially playing golf, having scored 5 holes in one. He also loved flying real airplanes, having obtained his pilot's license while stationed at Pearl Harbor in 1951. A member of various clubs and societies, he loved being around people and had a great sense of humor, which he maintained to the very end.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary, his loving wife Mary, and his beloved daughter Rosemary, who passed on the same day seven years prior. He is survived by his son Joseph with wife Kalliopi and son Chrisovalandi; son Lawrence with wife Jenny and daughters Keirstyn and Mackenzie; and son Paul; as well as sisters Dorothy and Ann and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 between 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 3:00 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Monday, January 20th at 11:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; 315 N Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA. Expression of condolences may be sent to Hartenstein Funeral Home.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020