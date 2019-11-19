|
|
Joseph Strausbaugh
York - Joseph E. Strausbaugh, 91, entered into rest Sunday November 17, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Patricia L. (Weaver) Strausbaugh for 63 years.
A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Church 950 West Market St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Strausbaugh was born August 21, 1928 in Hanover, a son of the late Joseph A. and Pauline E. (Fisher) Strausbaugh. He was a 1946 graduate of York Catholic High School, Millersville State College with Bachelor of Science in 1965, and Master of Education in 1966. He was a member of the Industrial Arts Honor Society, and Phi Delta Kappa.
He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1530, Knights Fourth Degree Assembly 920., York Amateur Radio Club (KC3PR), York White Rose Wanderers and other Volksports associations, York County Heritage Trust, and Adams County Historical Society.
He was a teacher at Hanna Penn York for nearly 30 years.
He served five years with the US Navy in the South Pacific during the Korean war.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Weaver Strausbaugh. He was the fourth of nine children and is survived by a sister Ruth Searle; and a brother John Strausbaugh. Also survived by dear close friends Keith and Debra Choiniere and their family, including "special granddaughter" Katie Bollinger (husband Ben). He was preceded in death by siblings Idella Brodbeck, George (Bill) Strausbaugh, Catherine Boyer Ogle, Paul Strausbaugh, Raymond Strausbaugh, and James Strausbaugh.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church 950 West Market St. York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019