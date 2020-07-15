Joseph V. "Joe" Heidler Jr
Port St. Lucie, FL - Joseph V. "Joe" Heidler Jr., 87, entered into rest Friday, July 10, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice with his wife by his side. He was the husband of Patricia "Patti" (Gannett) for 33 years.
Joe was born June 19, 1933, in York, a son of the late Joseph V. and Mildred G. (Flinchbaugh) Heidler.
He and his father started J.V. Heidler Roofing in 1959, now known as Heidler Roofing where he remained President and CEO until his retirement in 2003. He was a graduate of York Catholic High School and attended York College of PA. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He was a life member of the Victory Athletic Association. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge of Port St. Lucie. He enjoyed traveling around the world with Patti, deep sea fishing, gardening and Notre Dame football.
He was a kind, loving and doting husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by children, Rosemarie Borden (Wayne) and 3 sons of North Carolina, Joseph V. Heidler, III (Suk) and 3 sons of York, Katherine Cannon (Buddy) and 3 daughters of York, Helen Heidler and 5 children of York, Elizabeth Wonders (Matt) and 2 sons of Dillsburg, Mary Knaub (Mark) and 2 children of Glen Rock, Stephanie Boldin (Michael) and 2 sons of Newtown Square, Melissa Valdes (Luis) and 2 children of Plantation, FL and Jennifer Mader (John) and 2 sons of Red Lion; numerous great-grandchildren; brother Michael Heidler; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lois Lofties and Norma Jean Krebs and his brother Ronald Heidler.
A private family memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Camphill School, 1784 Fairview Road, Glenmoore, PA 19343.