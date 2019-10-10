Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Joseph W. Martin Obituary
Joseph W. Martin

DOVER - Joseph W. Martin, 84, passed away Wed, October 2, 2019 at Spiritrust Lutheran at Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of Carleen C. (Collier) Martin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Born April 4, 1935 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late William and Dorothy M. (Crawshaw) Martin.

He was employed as a technician with Xerox for 30 years until his retirement in 1995.

He served in the United States Army, was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church—Dover and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.

Mr. Martin is also survived by two daughters, Cheryl D. Grove and her husband, Thomas of Dover and Heather L. Martin of Harrisburg; four grandchildren, Brittany Frey, Joseph Frey, Jessica Rugg and Mandy Grove; five great grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Rooney of Wilmington, DE and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Alverson and a brother, William Crawshaw Martin.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York Pa 17406.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
