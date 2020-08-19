1/1
Joseph W. Spangler
Joseph W. Spangler

York - Joseph W. Spangler, 83, entered into rest Friday March 27, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Carmela V. (Zambito) Spangler for 60 years.

A visitation will be held from 9-10am with a memorial mass beginning at 10am on Saturday, 08/22/2020 at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. York. Burial was in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York is assisting with arrangements.

Mr. Spangler was born August 22, 1936 in York, a son of the late Walter Z. Spangler, and Myra P. (Hopwood) Spangler Orndorff. He worked for Standard Register, and was a shipping manager at Danskin and Dallco Industries. He later was a driver for F and S Transportation. He was a member of St. Joseph Church where he served as a Lector, and as an Extraordinary Minister and Coordinator to the sick and homebound for 30 years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus council 6353 Fourth Degree. He was a 1954 graduate of York Catholic High School. He coached baseball teams at EYC and St. Joseph School. He played basketball in high school, and later in Industrial Leagues in the York area. He was a PIAA Basketball Official for 28 years, and an IAABO College Basketball Official. He loved all the Philadelphia pro sports teams.

Joseph is survived by his wife; children Joseph V. Spangler and his wife Jennifer, Stephen M. Spangler, Timothy P. Spangler and his wife Beverly, Gregory M. Spangler and his wife Andrea, Thomas A. Spangler, Elizabeth A. Kepner and her husband Cobi; 14 grandchildren; a great-grandson Joey; brother and sisters Walter E. Spangler, Elnora Eberly, and Margaret Brubaker; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Vickie White.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, York Catholic High School, St. Joseph Church, or to Wounded Warriors Project.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
