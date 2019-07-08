Joseph Youst



York - Joseph G. Youst, age 77, passed away at York Hospital on July 6, 2019. He was the loving husband of Louise I. (Smyser) Frye; together they shared over 18 years of marriage.



Joe was born in Philadelphia on January 27, 1942 and was the son of the late Joseph H. and Thelma (Watkins) Youst. He graduated from Ridley Township High School and Drexel University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Allis Chalmers Inc., and Voith Hydro Inc., prior to retiring. He was a longtime member of St. Paul E.C.C. in York and was an avid saltwater fisherman and boater and also enjoyed vegetable gardening.



In addition to his wife Louise, he is survived by his daughter Corey Brandt and husband Mike of Spring Grove; his son Brian Youst of York Haven; his stepdaughter Lisa Frye and her significant other Heidi of Mertztown; his stepsons Jay Frye and wife Candy of Pittston, John Frye and wife Kate of York and Joel Frye of York and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister June McNamara and husband Bill of Downingtown and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.



www.beckfunerals.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 8, 2019