Josephine A. Sabatine
Lancaster - Josephine A. Sabatine, 97, died peacefully in Virginia at her granddaughter's home. Born in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina (Russo) Catalano. Josephine was the loving wife to the late Philip A. Sabatine.
A beautiful lady who was loved by everyone she met. She loved to cook, sew, crafts, play games and read. She loved to watch TV, especially Lawrence Welk. She loved to go to the shore on weekends. Josephine loved her church and had a servient heart.
She will be greatly missed by her entire family, as she was the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Wolford and her husband, James; 3 grandchildren: Joseph Szymanski, husband of Gina, Leonard Szymanski, husband of Wendy, and Phyllis Maire, wife of Mark; 8 great-grandchildren: Morgan Maire, Madison Maire and M.J. Maire, Lexie Szymanski, Lynsi Szymanski, Summer Szymanski, Gabriel Strickland and Ryan Strickland; and many nieces & nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Josephine will be laid to rest beside her husband Philip at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019