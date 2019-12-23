|
|
Josephine B. Jacobs
Springettsbury Twp - Josephine Baum Jacobs, age 85, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 9:17 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Moravian Manor Communities of Lititz. She was the wife of the late Carl L. Jacobs who died in 1996.
Born November 7, 1934 in York, a daughter of the late George C. Baum Sr., and the late Mary C. (Fishel) Baum, she was a 1952 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Mrs. Jacobs was the Executive Secretary for MPSI until her retirement and prior to that, she was employed as a Receptionist and Dental Assistant for Dr. Gibson Stine. She was a life-long member of Covenant Moravian Church of which she had served on the Board of Elders, Board of Christian Education, Children's and Youth Choir Director, Sunday School Superintendent, Vacation Bible School Director and Interim Church Secretary. She loved to sing and was member of the Covenant's Senior Choir for 45 years, where she also served as the Interim Adult Choir Director for five years. Mrs. Jacobs loved watching tennis on TV and she knew many players by name and even had an opportunity to attend the 2004 US Open in New York where she met Andre Agassi.
She had many friends throughout her life and established several friendships with both residents and staff during her final years at Moravian Manor in Lititz. Her faith and resiliency throughout her life were both admirable and inspiring. While we miss her very much, we also rejoice with her because she is now, "Home at last with Jesus and many loved ones."
Her greatest joys were her children, Keith D. Jacobs, and his wife Elaine, of Berlin, Maryland, and Diane K. Jacobs of Stewartstown; her grandsons, Kyle D. Jacobs and Karl D. Jacobs; her great grandchildren, Owen D. Jacobs, Andrew W. Jacobs, Caroline G. Jacobs, and Hailey Shea; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she now joins many family members and friends in Eternity including four sisters, Lillie Baum, Annie Sanders, Mary Hutton, and Sara Jane Potter, and a brother, George Baum.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at Covenant Moravian Church, 901 Cape Horn Road, York, with her Pastor, the Rev. John Fritts, officiating. Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at Moravian Manor at a later date. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Moravian Church, 901 Cape Horn Road, York, PA 17402 or to Moravian Manor Communities, 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019