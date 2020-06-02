Josephine E. Lehr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine E. Lehr

Hanover - Josephine E. "Jo" Lehr, 91, entered into rest on Monday June 1, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was the wife of the late Clarence Lehr.

She was born September 29, 1928 in Flint, Michigan. The daughter of the late Michael and Coletta (Kelly) Trulinos.

Jo had worked for Hills Department Store as a sales clerk. She had been a long time member of St. Joseph Church in York and member of the choir and Eucharist minister to the sick, a volunteer for the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and Pleasant Acres Nursing Home, a former member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg.

A viewing will be 9-10 am Monday June 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. York with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow at Mt. Rose Cemetery.

Jo is survived by her children: Patricia Shearer of Manchester, Nancy Ellis of Vancouver British Columbia, Diane Lehr of Akron, PA, Ann O'Conner of Chincoteaque, VA, Melisa Thompson of York, Brian Lehr of Mt. Joy, Chris Lehr of York, Tom Lehr of York Springs, 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen 331 S. George St. York, PA 17401.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved