Josephine E. LehrHanover - Josephine E. "Jo" Lehr, 91, entered into rest on Monday June 1, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was the wife of the late Clarence Lehr.She was born September 29, 1928 in Flint, Michigan. The daughter of the late Michael and Coletta (Kelly) Trulinos.Jo had worked for Hills Department Store as a sales clerk. She had been a long time member of St. Joseph Church in York and member of the choir and Eucharist minister to the sick, a volunteer for the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and Pleasant Acres Nursing Home, a former member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg.A viewing will be 9-10 am Monday June 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. York with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow at Mt. Rose Cemetery.Jo is survived by her children: Patricia Shearer of Manchester, Nancy Ellis of Vancouver British Columbia, Diane Lehr of Akron, PA, Ann O'Conner of Chincoteaque, VA, Melisa Thompson of York, Brian Lehr of Mt. Joy, Chris Lehr of York, Tom Lehr of York Springs, 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen 331 S. George St. York, PA 17401.