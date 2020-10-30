Josephine E. Rebuck
York - Josephine E. (Smith) Rebuck, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at York Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be her son-in-law, Rev. Joshua W. Hopple. A visitation will be held from 10-11AM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Born October 13, 1946 in York, she was a daughter of the late Dale R. Smith Sr., and Mary (Stein) Smith.
A loving and dedicated homemaker to her children, she was an avid collector of anything "owl" related and enjoyed tea time with her friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Rebuck is survived by three children, Kris L. Rebuck and wife, Alexandra of York, Tammy J. Hopple and husband, Joshua of Steubenville, OH and Mark L. Rebuck and wife, Lindsey of York; five grandchildren, Josiah, Candace, Everly, Emersyn and Abigail; two brothers, Dale R. Smith Jr., of York and Roy R. Smith of York and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299, West Orange, New Jersey 07052.
