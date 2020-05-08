|
Josephine M. (Spangler) Shirey
York - Josephine M. (Spangler) Shirey, 72, entered into peaceful rest on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at West Shore Hospital. Josie was a loving wife, devoted mother and loyal to family and friends.
A lifelong York resident, Josie was born July 24, 1947, daughter of Laverne Spangler and Maria (Scicchitano) Desimone. Together with her dedicated husband of 53 years, Glenn Shirey, they raised a beautiful daughter, Shauna (Shirey) Rosier. Josie is survived by her siblings; Brothers Steve Spangler, William Desimone and wife Rebecca; Sisters Christine (Desimone) Gunarich and husband Michael, Linda (Desimone) Ferguson and husband Rodney, Sherry (Spangler) Beck and husband Gary, and Victoria Spangler. Grandchildren; Seth Rosier, Samantha Rosier and partner William Kerr. Great Grandchildren; Rayne Rosier and Lucas Kerr. Josie was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Christopher Rosier.
Josie retired after 18 hardworking years at Ettline Foods as inside sales. She was also a member and prior President for the West York Optimrs Club. If she wasn't working, she was spending quality time with her family and friends. At least once a year, she would make sure to vacation at her favorite place, Cancun, Mexico. A Celebration of Life for Josie will be held later in the future.
Cremation services have been provided by John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020