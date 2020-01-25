|
Josephine M. Shuemaker
Dover - Josephine M. (Gurreri) Shuemaker, 87, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Myrl R. Shuemaker.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Zion United Methodist Church, 1030 Carlisle Ave., York. A gathering of friends and family will take place immediately following the service at the Church. Private burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born November 2, 1932 in York, a daughter of the late Nicholas F. and Dorothy J. (Gemmill) Gurreri, she was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Josephine had retired from Drover's Bank in Dover where she was a Branch Manager. A typical Sicilian matriarch, Josephine was the pillar of her family and cherished every moment she spent with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandson. She was very active with Heritage Senior Center, was a 25-yr. volunteer at Normandie Ridge and had served as a former board member of the Wheatland Condo Assoc. Mrs. Shuemaker enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and playing the organ.
Josephine is at peace now that she has joined her husband, Myrl; a daughter, Roxann D. Gross; and son, Rick R. Shuemaker with the Lord. She is survived by her son in law, Barry A. Gross of Dover; five grandchildren, Kelly Gross and husband Malcolm McPherson, Justin Gross, Chad and wife Melanie Shuemaker, Joshua and wife Sarah Shuemaker and Lacy Shuemaker and husband David Nahum; ten great grandchildren; a great great grandson; two brothers, Rodney Gurreri of Dover and William Gurreri of York; and three sisters, Barbara Mundis and Doris Ruppert both of York and Patricia Mann of Dover. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Lawrence, Thomas, Nicholas and Harold Gurreri.
Memorial contributions in memory of Josephine may be made to Heritage Senior Center, 3700 Davidsburg Rd. # 4, Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020