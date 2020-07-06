Josephine R. ReedGlen Rock - Josephine Rebecca Reed, 81, of Glen Rock passed away Saturday July 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late George E. Reed who passed in August of 2003. Born in Westminster, Maryland, Josephine was the daughter of the late Herman and Effie (Garvick) Stremmel. She had worked as a home aide in the health care industry for many years. She enjoyed music, church, and most of all, she loved her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.Surviving are 4 children: Anna Adams and her husband, Eddie of Monkton, Md., Russell Reed of Glen Rock, Carter Stahlman of Glen Rock and his companion Theresa Buckingham, and Judy Stahlman of Gettysburg and her companion Justin Rabb; 6 grandchildren, Roger and Tiffany Adams, David and Matthew Reed, Jesse and Jackie Stahlman; 8 great grandchildren, Austin and Emma Adams, Trevor and Lucas Warne, Aiden Reed, Annelise Reed, and Leland and Laurel Stahlman; and 5 siblings, Phyllis Frock, Maynard Stremmel, Shirley Miller, Roger Stremmel and Rosa Wentz. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings Violet Pressel, Gerald Stremmel, and Sterling Stremmel.There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Black Rock Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Glenville. Those attending the viewing or the funeral must wear a mask to keep everyone safe.