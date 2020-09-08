Josephine Yvonne TestermanLebanon, TN (formerly of York, PA) - Josephine Yvonne Testerman, 84 of Lebanon, TN, formerly of York, PA, died at Quality Health Care in Lebanon, TN on September 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edd Alton Testerman.Born November 10, 1935 in Sparks, MD, she was the daughter of the late George David and Clara Mae (McCarthy) Pierce.Josephine was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Seven Valleys, PA.She is survived by five daughters, Gloria L. Welsh of Lebanon, TN, Bonnie Gale Cook of East Berlin, PA, Debra Lynn Szczepanski of York, PA, Cindy Yvonne Schuchart of Spring Grove, PA and Pamela Suzanne Rauhauser of York, PA, a son, Vernon Alton Testerman of Burns, WY, 19 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Darlene Stanley and Nancy Sheppard of Baltimore, MD and a brother, William Pierce of Sparrows Point, MD.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at New Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1873 New Fairview Church Road, York, PA with her son-in-law, Rev. Terry R. Welsh, officiating. Friends and guests should meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. on Saturday. Due to the Covid19 restrictions, you may wish to bring a lawn chair.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship Church, 1405 Seven Valleys Road, York, PA 17408.Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.