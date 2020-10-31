Joshua Edward HornShrewsbury - Joshua Edward Horn, 39, of Shrewsbury passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. He was the husband of Nichole R. (Smith) Horn.Born in York he was the son of Edward Donald Horn, Jr. and Vicki (Hackler) Crone. Josh owned and operated Josh Horn Home Improvements and recently had purchased K&M Home Center in Loganville. He was a hard worker who loved remodeling, trips to the beach and fishing. Josh was a jokester and enjoyed life and making others laugh.In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two children Ethan Horn and Isabella Horn; step-mother Brenda Horn; step-father James Crone; sister Cheryl Glenn and husband Steve; five step-sisters Penny and husband Jesse Buckland, Melody and husband Eric Smith, Danielle and husband Terry Watts, Ashley and husband Jim Dean and Casey and husband Ryan Ellis; step-brother Jimmy and wife Megan Crone, brother-in-law's Lee Smith and wife Sarah and Brandon Smith; sister in law Becca Smith and father-in-law Clay Smith, Sr. He is also survived by Nichole's grandparents Gary and Joann Blouse and Larry and Shirley Raffensberger ; aunts Ellen and husband Keith Hostler, Kathy and husband Pat McCann, Betsy and husband Dennis Keller, Lynn and husband Mike Russell and Kathy and husband Ken Fugate along with numerous special aunts, uncles, cousins and personal family friends.Services for Josh will be private at the convenience of his family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Suicide Prevention of York, 73 E. Forrest Ave. Suites 140A & 140B, Shrewsbury, PA 17361.