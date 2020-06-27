Joshua M. Lamparter
Dover - Joshua M. Lamparter, 29, entered into rest at 2:53 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Born September 23, 1990 in York, he was a son of Dwight D. Lamparter and Kathy S. (Culp) Lamparter, both of Dover.
Josh was anticipating the birth of his son, Dax Joshua Lamparter, in August, with his companion, Brittney Diehl, also of Dover.
He graduated from Dover Area High School in 2009 and was employed by Johnson Construction where he was a machine mechanic. Josh previously worked for Charlie's Repair Shop.
He was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791; Prince Athletic Association; Rooster Club; and Thirteenth Ward Political Club. Josh enjoyed anything with speed, including motorcycles, especially Harley Davidson, four wheelers and sprint car racing. He loved being with his friends and family and made sure to live life to the fullest every day. He would never hesitate to lend a helping hand to anyone.
In addition to his parents and companion, Josh is survived by his brothers, Zachary D. Lamparter and wife, Alyssa and Ryan M. Lamparter, all of Dover; a nephew, Leyton Lamparter; his parents' companions, Barbara Swift and Brian Milburn, both of Dover; grandmother, Rhoda Culp of Dover; uncles, Rick, Tom, Todd, Matt and Kyle Lamparter and James Culp; aunts, Alda "Sue" and Karen Martin; numerous cousins; a large extended family; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Miriam Lamparter and Robert Culp.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Josh's funeral at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and the visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens in Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace U.C.C. in Hanover and James Culp, Josh's uncle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kathy Lamparter, (in c/o of Dax Joshua Lamparter) at First Capital Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 7746, York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.