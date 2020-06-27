Joshua M. Lamparter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua M. Lamparter

Dover - Joshua M. Lamparter, 29, entered into rest at 2:53 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Born September 23, 1990 in York, he was a son of Dwight D. Lamparter and Kathy S. (Culp) Lamparter, both of Dover.

Josh was anticipating the birth of his son, Dax Joshua Lamparter, in August, with his companion, Brittney Diehl, also of Dover.

He graduated from Dover Area High School in 2009 and was employed by Johnson Construction where he was a machine mechanic. Josh previously worked for Charlie's Repair Shop.

He was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791; Prince Athletic Association; Rooster Club; and Thirteenth Ward Political Club. Josh enjoyed anything with speed, including motorcycles, especially Harley Davidson, four wheelers and sprint car racing. He loved being with his friends and family and made sure to live life to the fullest every day. He would never hesitate to lend a helping hand to anyone.

In addition to his parents and companion, Josh is survived by his brothers, Zachary D. Lamparter and wife, Alyssa and Ryan M. Lamparter, all of Dover; a nephew, Leyton Lamparter; his parents' companions, Barbara Swift and Brian Milburn, both of Dover; grandmother, Rhoda Culp of Dover; uncles, Rick, Tom, Todd, Matt and Kyle Lamparter and James Culp; aunts, Alda "Sue" and Karen Martin; numerous cousins; a large extended family; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Miriam Lamparter and Robert Culp.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Josh's funeral at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and the visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens in Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace U.C.C. in Hanover and James Culp, Josh's uncle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kathy Lamparter, (in c/o of Dax Joshua Lamparter) at First Capital Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 7746, York, PA 17404.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved