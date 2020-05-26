|
Joy Lynn Kehm
York - Joy Lynn Kehm, 60, of York, passed away at 10:12 AM, Monday, May 25, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of David Kehm whom she married 34 years ago on February 14, 1986.
Joy was born January 30, 1960, in York and is the daughter of Jane (Hibbs) Strong of York and the late Karl Strong.
In 1977 she graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester. She was employed by Henkels and McCoy for over 39 years. Joy was an exotic bird lover and has Cockatoos for her pets.
Joy is survived by her mother, Jane (Hibbs) Strong of York; her husband, David Kehm of York and her son, Matthew Kehm of York.
Services for Joy will be private. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery in York. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Mark Zortman from Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mount Wolf. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2020