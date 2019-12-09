|
Joy V. Simmons
York - Joy V. Simmons, 91, of York died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at York Hospital. She is the wife of Donald A. Simmons. Mr. and Mrs. Simmons celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 28, 2019.
Born June 23, 1928 in Winterstown, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and May Anderson.
Joy was employed by the former McCrory's Distribution Center and Sleepwear, Inc.
She was a member of Hayshire United Church of Christ.
In addition to her husband, Joy is survived by her 2 sons, Donald A. Simmons, Jr. and his wife, Heidi of Willow Grove and Steve A. Simmons and his wife, Sherry of Stella, NC; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and a sister, Gloria Little and her husband, Harry of Winterstown.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market Street, York with her pastor, the Rev. Brenda K. Marin, officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019