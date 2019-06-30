|
|
Joyce A. Conway
YORK - Joyce "Sally" A. (Brown) Conway, 78, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care—Mt. Joy. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Conway, Sr with whom she would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 18th.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 3PM, Friday July 5, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be Certified Celebrate Victoria Krouse. A visitation will be held from 2-3PM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. She attended Upper Darby High School.
Born December 4, 1940 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Jane L. (Cordero) Brown.
She was a loving and dedicated homemaker to family. While raising her own family, she also cared for more than a dozen foster children over 4 years to help those children find loving homes.
Mrs. Conway is survived by four children, Patricia C. Swilley and husband, Michael of Sharps Chapel, TN, Robert M. Conway, Jr., of York, Noel W. Conway and wife, Beth of York and Stacey R. Paskiewicz and husband, Aric of Franksville, WI; nine grandchildren, Shane, Kayla, Megan, Cooper, Makenna, Amanda, Anthony, Abigail and Rebecca; sister-in-law, Marion Conway; sister-in-law, Marie Roberts; sister-in-law, Maureen Brown; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, John "Jack" T. Brown, Jr.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, Pa 17604.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019