Joyce Aileen Gilbert
York - Joyce passed to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Christine.
Joyce was born on April 13, 1925 to the late Luther W. and Beulah R. (Arendt) Cleaver.
She was a 1943 graduate of West York High School where she was a very popular student/athlete. At West York Joyce met the love of her life, Paul, and they were married March 4, 1944. Joyce loved the outdoors, gardening, horses, and dogs. She loved people and never met a stranger. She was a former member of The Garden Club of York and a lifelong member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and loyal friend.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Jan G. Lehman and her husband, Fred, Connie M. Fulbright and her husband, Bruce, and Christine J. Hurlburt-Gemmill and her husband, Dennis. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Paul D. Heffelfinger and his wife, Laurie, Erin C. Knepper and her husband, Chris, Carlie C. Moodie and her husband, Ryan, and Paul E. Hurlbert II and his wife, Allison; 11 great grandchildren; her sister in law, Lois Grove; a step grandson, Cory Gemmill; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and son in law, Paul E. Hurlbert.
A funeral service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 North Adams Street, York, with the Rev. Katrina Holland officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Mount Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 North Adams Street, York, PA 17404.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019