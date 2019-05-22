Services
Living Word Community Church
2530 Cape Horn Rd
Red Lion, PA 17356
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Living Word Community Church
Red Lion, PA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Living Word Community Church
Red Lion, PA
Joyce B. (Bateman) Runkle


Red Lion - Joyce B. (Bateman) Runkle, 64, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Wellspan York Hospital. She was born on August 10, 1954 in Chester, PA and was the daughter of the late John and Myrtle (Coover) Bateman.

Joyce enjoyed gardening, traveling, caring for the elderly, but her greatest joy was the love she received from her loving family, especially her granddaughter, who called her Bammie. She was the most kind and loving person anyone could hope to meet and truly cared about the people she came into contact with.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Steven C. Runkle; a son, Andrew C. Runkle of Washington D.C.; two daughters Sara J. Runkle (Kirk N. Ruff) of York and Stephanie R. Cahill (Chris Cahill) of Fairfield, CT; a brother, John Bateman (Joan) of Media, PA; a sister, Joan Hewlings (Chuck) of Bethany Beach, DE; 6 grandchildren, Laiklyn J. Ruff, Thomas, Christopher and Brian Howell, and Jake and Ella Cahill.

A Memorial Celebration of her Life will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at 6:00 PM at Living Word Community Church, Red Lion, PA. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to be made in Joyce's name to the at or to The Arf Shack at [email protected] via PayPal, or mailing address-1008 Calico Jack Cir Cudjoe Key FL 33042. The ARF Shack is a dog rescue owned by Joyce's niece, Susan Hewlings.

To send condolences online, please visit :

www.matinchekfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 22 to May 26, 2019
