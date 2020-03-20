|
Joyce C. Ruppert
Joyce C. Ruppert 65, of Timmonsville, SC and formerly of York passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home in Timmonsville.
Joyce was born November 21, 1954, in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Charles Evans Bales, Sr., and Gloria Jean (Holloway) Godfrey.
She attended West York Area High School. Joyce was the owner of Yellow Rose Diner in Timmonsville. She loved spending time with her family, as well as friends and customers at the diner. Joyce also had a "green thumb" and enjoyed spending time in her garden
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Tracy Sanger of Manchester; a brother, Charles Bales and his wife Jeannine of Dover; a sister Vicki Fizer of York; two grandchildren, Lexus and Taylor Sanger; two great grandchildren, Londyn and Travis Shimmel; and three nieces and a nephew.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The time and location of the service will be announced in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
