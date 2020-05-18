|
Joyce E. Ashby
Hanover - Joyce E. Ashby, 79, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Donald C. Ashby to whom she was married 41 years.
Born in Stewartstown she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Doris L. (Rogers) Overmiller. Joyce was a homemaker who loved to cross stitch and enjoyed cooking, gardening, jigsaw puzzles and word search puzzles. She loved traveling to Ocean City and was a member of Harvest Time Temple in Hanover. Joyce also enjoyed spending quality time with her family.
In addition to her husband Donald, she is survived by two children Lisa Frantz and Robert Heaton and wife Marsha; two step-children Donald C. Ashby, Jr. and wife Tammy and Karen Heavener and husband Wayne; two grandchildren Holly Frantz-Althehaiby and husband Adnan and Timothy Frantz; four step-grandchildren Christopher Ashby, Josh Ashby, Autumn Heavener and Kaitlin Heavener; three great-grandchildren; one brother Roger Overmiller. Joyce was preceded in death by a son-in-law Thomas Frantz.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown is assisting the family during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 101 Erford Rd. Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011 in her memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020