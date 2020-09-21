Joyce E. Hartman Fink Lau
York - Joyce E. Hartman Fink Lau, 77, died at 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Manor Care South. She was the wife of late Ronald D. Lau and late Joel L. Fink. Born December 30, 1942 in York, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Hartman and Dorothy Hartman Gross. Joyce worked as a sales representative for several major trucking companies over 40 years. She enjoyed playing tennis, golf, going to the gym, cooking and playing cards.
She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly S. Vigent, and husband, Clayton of York, a sister Barbara A. Deardorff and husband, Jeryl of Dover, Pa, a brother Dennis W. Hartman and wife Holly of Seven Valleys, Pa, her beloved Yorkie Abby, two step grandchildren, four nephews and a host of family and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2740 Roosevelt, Ave. York, Pa. Pastor Greg Wahlberg will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg, Pa 17110, or Heartland Hospice of York. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.