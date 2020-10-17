Joyce E. Horn
York - Joyce Horn left her loving family without a goodbye on October, 12, 2020. We are beyond devastated.
She leaves her daughter Bethie & granddaughter Willa as well as her son Kip, his wife Stacey & their two sons Kyle & Ryan. Also grieving, her constant companion of 13 years, Dusty, the Wonder Dog.
In life, Joyce Horn was many things. She was mom, nan, the best mother-in-law in the world, a dog lover and a Christmas Angel (her maiden name).
"It's always YES at Nanny's house." That's how it worked from day one with her grandkids. Kyle, Willa & Ryan were her beloved grandchildren who she put above all else. She was never happier than when she was with those kids.
She loved & adored her dogs. We believe there were 12 that were waiting at the Rainbow Bridge for her. She treated her "Boys" like family as much as her children Beth and Kip. Her own children were glad to come in third & claim the Bronze. There was plenty of room in that big heart of hers.
Her daughter-in-law, Stacey, often remarked, she was also the "greatest mother-in-law in the world." Most times you hear people complaining about their mother-in-law, but Stacey had the exact opposite experience.
If there was one holiday Nanny loved more than anything it was Christmas. Whether it was shopping at Christmas Tree Hill, Mia's in OCNJ or on QVC, Nan was always on the hunt for new Christmas decorations. You could find some sort of Christmas decoration hanging on the wall or sitting on the table year-round.
Our Mom and our Nan will always be a part of us & we'll always be part of her. There is a hole in our hearts that cannot be healed, she was simply that special. Soft & warm & old lady goofy. Oh, the stories we could tell.
So now, we must put one foot in front of the other, put on our happy face & be thankful for every memory we have of our Mom & Nanny. Until we meet again. XOXO
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.