Joyce E. Troyer
Seven Valleys - Joyce E. Troyer, 79, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Richard L. Troyer who passed away January 14, 2017. Born in Patapsco, Md., Joyce was the daughter of the late William H. and Nancy (Barber) Webb. She had been employed at Caterpillar in York and previously had worked at Black & Decker in Hampstead, Md. She was a member of Patapsco United Methodist Church and was a social member of New Freedom VFW #7012 and American Legion Stewart Post #455 Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are two children, Barry Lee Troyer and his wife, Julie, of Seven Valleys, and E. Dwayne Troyer and his wife, Wenona, of Glen Rock; 4 grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol Wisner and Shirley Harris. Joyce was preceded in death by three siblings, Billy and Buddy Webb, and Virginia Sykes.
Services and interment are private and at the convenience of the family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com