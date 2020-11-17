1/
Joyce E. Troyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce E. Troyer

Seven Valleys - Joyce E. Troyer, 79, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Richard L. Troyer who passed away January 14, 2017. Born in Patapsco, Md., Joyce was the daughter of the late William H. and Nancy (Barber) Webb. She had been employed at Caterpillar in York and previously had worked at Black & Decker in Hampstead, Md. She was a member of Patapsco United Methodist Church and was a social member of New Freedom VFW #7012 and American Legion Stewart Post #455 Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving are two children, Barry Lee Troyer and his wife, Julie, of Seven Valleys, and E. Dwayne Troyer and his wife, Wenona, of Glen Rock; 4 grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol Wisner and Shirley Harris. Joyce was preceded in death by three siblings, Billy and Buddy Webb, and Virginia Sykes.

Services and interment are private and at the convenience of the family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved