|
|
Joyce Hoffman
Hanover - Joyce (Sell) Hoffman, a life-long resident of Hanover, PA, died peacefully on May 10, 2020 at the age of 98 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA.
Joyce is survived by her three sons, William Hoffman and his wife, Peg, Michael Hoffman and his fiancé, Pam, and Andrew Hoffman and his wife Bobbi Little, all of Hanover; her four grandchildren, Andrea Murray and her husband Tom of Timonium, MD, Neal Hoffman and his wife, Nikki of New Oxford, Mark Hoffman and his wife Rosemary of Austin, TX and Patrick Hoffman of New York City; 7 great-grandchildren, Kayla Hoffman of New Oxford, Tommy and Lauren Murray of Timonium, MD and Sidney, Emma, Abbey and Harrison Hoffman, all of Austin, TX.
Joyce was born in Hanover, in 1921, to Charles Sell and Mary (Coxen) Sell, the youngest of 11 children. Her seven brothers, Charles, Lester, Pete, Herman, Jacob, William, and Richard and her 3 sisters, Nadine Greenholt, Ruth Gibbs and Emma Musselman all preceded her in death. She graduated from Eichelberger High School in 1939 and later married Donald Hoffman in 1942. They welcomed three sons into the world while building their business, Hoffman Pattern Shop, in Hanover, PA. They spent 66 years together before his passing in 2008.
She was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her sons and their families. She treasured her sons and embraced every moment with them. She was very involved in their schooling spending time on PTA boards in both Hanover and South Western schools and volunteering as a cub scout den mother on 3 different occasions. Joyce also enjoyed being active in her community and spent 20 years volunteering with Hanover Hospital. She also volunteered with the local American Red Cross, Visiting Nurses Association, and YWCA and was a life member of the Hanover Country Club, Hanover Historical Society, Hanover Elks Lodge, and served for 74 years as a member of her 1939 Hanover High School Reunion Committee.
Joyce was an avid golfer until the age of 90. She was an excellent bridge player and a fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens and Villanova basketball. She loved traveling with her husband and friends overseas, and with her RV friends around the US and Mexico. She enjoyed accompanying her children and grandchildren to beaches and college graduations. She was actively involved at Homewood and enjoyed the cruises, trips and activities planned at Plum Creek during her 14 years of living there. Until her health made it impossible to attend services in person, Joyce was active in the life of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Hanover.
Following cremation, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date, once circumstances permit gatherings. At Joyce's request, in lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St Matthew Lutheran Church Pipe Organ Fund, 30 West Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331, Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 or Eichelberger Performing Arts Center Endowment Fund, 195 Stock Street, Suite 203, Hanover, PA 17331. The family would like to thank the employees at Homewood at Plum Creek for their compassionate care.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020