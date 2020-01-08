Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Joyce I. Carbaugh

Hellam Twp. - Joyce I. Carbaugh, age 86, of Hellam Township, York, died at 1:14 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing Home. She was the wife of Charles T. Carbaugh, Sr.

Born January 18, 1933, in Binghamton, New York, she was a daughter of the late Leslie and Dorothy (Smith) Van Valkenburg.

In addition to her husband of 68 years, Mrs. Carbaugh is survived by four children, Dorothy Brawley, and her husband Paul; Charles Carbaugh Jr; Calvin Carbaugh; Carl Carbaugh, and his wife Kim; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn Carbaugh, and her husband John; Jean Roth, and her husband Larry; and one brother, Larry Van Valkenburg, and his wife Jane.

Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ARC of York County, 497 Hill Street, York, PA 17403.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
