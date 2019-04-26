Joyce L. Drawbaugh



Springettsbury Twp - Joyce L. Drawbaugh, age 89, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 9:29 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran-The Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of Roy E. Drawbaugh.



Born September 6, 1929 in York, she was a daughter of the late Franklin B. and Emma C. (Young) Dietz. A 1946 graduate of William Penn High School, she was retired from the Social Security Administration where she worked as a Data Review Technician for 20 years. Mrs. Drawbaugh was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, where she served as an Elder and a member of the Church Consistory. She was also a member of the Out Door Country Club and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.



In addition to her husband of 67 years, Mrs. Drawbaugh is survived by two daughters, Sharon K. Clark, and her husband Gregory of Harrisburg, and Beth A. Schwartz of York; four grandchildren, Alan W. Clark, and his wife Leanne, Andrew R. Clark, and his fiancé Snjezna, Emma L. Schwartz, and her fiancé Joshua, and Samuel J. Schwartz; two great grandchildren, Madison and Emilia Clark; and a sister, Harriet Paules, of York. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, James Schwartz; two brothers, Edward and Gerald Dietz; and two sisters, Frances Nickol, and Mary Sechrist.



Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Zion United Church of Christ, 100 Lafayette Street, York, with her Pastor, the Rev. Peter A. Seiler, officiating. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, 100 Lafayette Street, York, PA 17403.



