|
|
Joyce L. Malone
Shrewsbury - Joyce L. (Wood) Malone, 61, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Joseph F. Malone Jr. with whom she celebrated 33 years of marriage on Sept. 27, 2019.
Private graveside services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, New Freedom.
Joyce was born on May 23, 1958 in Baltimore and was a daughter of the late Wilbur A. and Doris V. (Rohner) Wood.
She was employed as a Medical Assistant working for Dr. John Wiseman, MD in Washington DC for over 35 years, retiring in 2019.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Freedom.
Besides her husband, she also leaves a daughter, Heather L. Freiert and her husband Andrew of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Owen Maher, Austin Freiert and Aiden Freiert; and a brother, Charles L. Wood and wife Stephanie of Denton, MD. She was predeceased by a sister Diane L. Nadolski.
In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA 17349
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020