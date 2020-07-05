Joyce Mummert
YORK - Joyce "J.B." (Barton) Mummert, 85 of Spring Garden Township passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Del F. Mummert. The couple would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on July 7, 2020.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 9-10 a.m. Pastor Jim Polanzke will be officiating at the service. Burial will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.
Joyce was born in York on January 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Roy and Maggie (Majewski) Barton. She worked for S. Morgan Smith in the personnel department. She then retired from York Hospital after 27 years of service as a medical secretary and transcriptionist.
Joyce was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Spry, where she was previously the church secretary, served as council secretary, was a Sunday school teacher, and sang for over 40 years on the choir. Family and holiday gatherings were always special to her, as well as the strawberry festival and singing on the choir. She enjoyed baking, the beach, her computer, her Kindle Fire and was an avid Bridge player and member of the Colonial Heights Club for over 40 years. She was a 1952 graduate of William Penn Senior High School.
Along with her husband, Del, Joyce leaves three daughters, Kimberly Figdore, Cynthia Saylor and her husband John, and Julianne Ramp and her husband Dan; three grandchildren, Bobby Bailey, Matthew Saylor, and Nicole Figdore; and a great grandson, Jayden Figdore. She was preceded in death by a sister, Bernice Cramer; three brothers, Roy, Jack and Fred Barton and a step brother, James Barton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Spry, music department and/or handicap accessibility fund, 2385 S. Queen Street, York, PA 17402 or Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2040 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com