Joyce Shenberger
York - Joyce M. (Schell) Shenberger, 93, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services. She was the wife of the late Richard J. Shenberger.
Born in Saginaw on July 19, 1926, Joyce was the daughter of the late Lewis Schell, Sr. and Florence (Beshore) Schell. She had worked as a bookkeeper for William Bernstein, Standard Concrete and VNA of York. Joyce was a member of St. John's Blymires UCC, and she enjoyed crocheting, jig saw puzzles and was a wonderful seamstress.
The memorial service will be 1 p.m. January 12, 2020 at St. John's Blymire UCC, 1009 Blymire Rd, Dallastown. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Shenberger is survived by her son, Robert Minck of Newville; 5 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, 5 great great children, one brother Gary Schell and wife Betsy of Girard, Pa, three sisters Etta Stump of North Bend, Pa, Gail Stump of Dallastown, Pa, and Christine Goldsmith of Fort Walton Beach, Fl.;daughter in law, Helen Schell of York; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Gene Goldsmith and Jerry Schell, five brothers and six sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019