Joyce Stiffler-Silk
Joyce Stiffler-Silk

Felton - Joyce Stiffler-Silk, 76, passed through the gates of heaven, October 5, 2020.

Following cremation, burial will be private at convenience of the family. Their will be no viewing. John W. Keffer Funeral Home is in charge of arraignments. Memorial contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. P.O. Box 37920 Boone, Ia. 50037-0920.

Joyce was born January 23,1941 in York, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Maurice and Romaine Stiffler. She was preceded in death by an infant son, her daughter, Karen and a brother, Larry.

She is survived by a son, Ricky Silk of York. Daughter Lora Flemming and her husband Jeff. Her sister Carol Stiffler of Jacobus. 2 grandsons, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

As well as being a loving mother, Joyce was a 1961 graduate of Susquehannock High School. She was a hardwood lumber salesperson starting with Mann&Parker Lumber Co. and most recently retired after 22 years with O'Shea Lumber Co.

Joyce enjoyed time with family, reading, shopping and dining out.





Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
