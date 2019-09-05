|
|
Juanita C. Mackley
York Twp. - Juanita C. (Kopp) Mackley, age 79, of York Township, York, went to be with our Heavenly Father after a long battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Joel C. Mackley who died in 2008. They were married for 52 years.
Born December 24, 1939 in York, she was the daughter of James and Josephine Kopp of Maryland.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Carolynn Fauth, and her husband Jason; beloved grandchildren, Dustin and Amber Mergler; her beloved great granddaughter, Aubree Mergler; her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and George Glatfelter of Texas; brothers, James Kopp of Lancaster, Edward Kopp of Florida, and David Kopp of Virginia; nieces and nephews; and her friends at her church, Spry Church (United Methodist).
A celebration of life is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Spry Church (United Methodist), 50 School Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Ken Loyer officiating. A reception will follow the service. Private burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019