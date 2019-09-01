|
Juanita M. Sponseller
Spring Grover - Juanita M. (Harris) Sponseller, 76, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Larry R. Sponseller, who died August 6, 2006.
Juanita was born July 25, 1943, in Abbottstown, the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Verna J. (Baker) Harris.
Juanita was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Abbottstown, the McSherrystown Moose, Hanover AMVETS, Biglerville American Legion, Gettysburg Eagles and the Gettysburg V.F.W.
Juanita is survived by her children, Kerry E. Mentzer and his wife Thelma of Salisbury, MD, Kristina M. Garner and her husband John of York, and Kandice S. Santiago and her husband Robert of Spring Grove, 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, her companion, William Fisher of Spring Grove, and a brother, Ronald Harris and his wife Dottie of New Oxford.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 AM, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 E. Water St, Abbottstown, with Rev. Shawn Berkebile officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover. Visitations will be held on Thursday from 6-8 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, and on Friday, at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service. At the family's request, please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray costs. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019