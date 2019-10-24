|
|
Judith A. Crowe
Hallam - Judith A. (Reigner) Crowe, 75, of York, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in her home with her daughters, Kelly and Jenna, and her husband, Steve, surrounding her. She succumbed after a long, courageous battle with multiple myeloma. She is also survived by her son, Michael Kirtland, and her grandsons, Connall and Declan, of York.
Judith was born to the late Hal Morton and Mollie Ann Reigner, September 8, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan. Judy graduated from St. Phillips High School in Battle Creek, Michigan and received her RN from the Harper Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit, Michigan in 1967.
Judith married the late Theodore "Ted" Robert Kirtland, a graduate of the US Merchant Marine Academy, after her graduation from nursing school in 1967. They moved several times during their marriage; Indianapolis, IN where daughter, Kelly, was born, Marshfield, MA where son, Michael was born, and Seaford, VA where daughter, Jennifer, was adopted from Vietnam. In 1976, they settled in York, PA. They were married for 22 years.
After many years as an operating room nurse at Memorial Osteopathic and York Hospitals, Judith became the head nurse at York County Prison, a position she held for seven years. There she met and later married, Steven Crowe, a corrections officer at YCP for twenty years. They resided in Hallam, PA and were married for 28 years.
Judith, also known as "Red", later returned to her first love, OR nursing, working as a traveling nurse, where she "learned something new every day". Her love of ortho and neuro trauma took her to large trauma hospitals in the region such as Temple University Hospital, The University of Pennsylvania Hospital, The University of Maryland Hospital, Johns Hopkins, etc. In 2012, Judith was named "Healthcare Traveler (Nurse) of the Year" by Nurses Rx, the nursing agency for whom she worked. Judith's 52-year nursing career enabled her to train countless nursing and medical students and surgical residents. She has cared for thousands of patients with kindness, intelligence, compassion, and her sharp wit. Some people can separate themselves from their careers. Judith was a nurse 24/7, always there to help others in need, putting their needs before her own. She felt she was doing God's work through her hands.
During an interview for her Nurse of the Year award, Judith said, "I always tell my patients, 'My job is to know you, to love you, to guide you, and to protect you." "I'm impassioned about my job and I will go to the ends of the earth for my patients." Judith will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Judith at Fairmount United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 26, 2019. A gathering of friends and family will take place at 9:00am with the service beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, Judith requested that donations be made in her name to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in loving tribute to the excellent medical and nursing care she received there. https://www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving/the-lg-health-foundation/making-a-gift/gifts-for-our-institutions/make-a-gift.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019