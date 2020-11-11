1/1
Judith A. Delp
Judith A. Delp

York - Judith Ann (Druck) Delp, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Robert L. Delp, Sr., whom she was married to for 53 years.

A private viewing, funeral and graveside service will be held in memory of Judith.

Born in York, Judith was the daughter of the late George and Victoria (Olewiler) Druck. Mrs. Delp was known as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She also worked as a secretary for York Sheet Metal until 1975.

Judith is survived by her son, Robert Delp, Jr. and his wife, Cassandra of York, grandchildren, Kyle and Madison; daughter, Lea Varner and her husband, Derek of York, grandchildren, Tonya and Olivia; son Swiler Delp and his wife Angela of Red Lion, grandchild, Austin; son Adam Delp and his wife Lorelei of York, grandchildren, Jude and Irelynn.

In addition to her husband and children, Judith is survived by her brothers, Butch Druck and Jay Druck and sisters, Lois Quigley and Kay Preslar. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Druck.






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
