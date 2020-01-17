|
Judith A. Graham
Wrightsville - Judith A. "Judy" Graham, 77, of Wrightsville, died on January 14, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of Earl P. Graham. Born in Columbia, on January 29, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Aston) Preston.
Judy was a homemaker and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by a daughter Kathy Geesey, son Robert Sadler; three grandchildren, Amy, Abby and Joe; four great grandchildren, Casey, Justin, Alaina and Blake; a sister Gean Gibble and two brothers Thomas and Michael Preston. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Dennis, William S., and Steven Preston.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. A viewing will be held Tuesday from noon until 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Springville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020