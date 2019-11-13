Services
Judith A. Lentz

Judith A. Lentz Obituary
Judith A. Lentz

YORK - Judith A. (Wachter) Lentz, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care—Mt. Joy. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Lentz.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Monday November 18, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder. A viewing will be held from 9-10AM, Monday at the funeral home.

Born April 10, 1939 in York, she was a daughter of the late George R. and Jane S. (Seltzer) Wachter.

She was a loving and dedicated homemaker to family and loved her dogs.

Mrs. Lentz is survived by three daughters, Cheryl L. Strine of York, Wendy J. Hake of Dover and Melissa A. Viands of Wrightsville; one son, Chad M. Lentz of York; six grandchildren, Jeremy Strine, Amanda Viands, Brie Beyer, Anthony Hake, Lindsey Viands and Kailyn Viands; nine great grandchildren, Brendon, Bailee, Jayden, Heaven, Kailey, Benjamen, Joseph, Azlyn and Phoebe. She was preceded in death by a baby sister, Elizabeth Wachter.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York Pa 17406.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
